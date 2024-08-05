Bangladesh leader Sheikh Hasina flees as protests surge

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina apparently quit and fled the country on Monday following weeks of deadly anti-government protests that have left hundreds dead.

The country’s powerful army chief said he will form an interim government in a broadcast to the nation as thousands of demonstrators stormed Hasina’s official residence in the capital Dhaka, while others celebrated her going in the streets. Hasina was reportedly evacuated to neighboring India in an army helicopter, apparently headed for Delhi.

The student-led protests initially erupted in July calling for the end of a quota system for government jobs. But it evolved into a broad anti-government movement, escalated by a police crackdown on dissent and dissatisfaction with Hasina, who was in power for 15 years.