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Why some Democrats may hesitate to push Max Miller out

Aug 4, 2026, 4:54pm EDT
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Representative Max Miller
Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Several Democrats are pushing for Ohio GOP Rep. Max Miller to resign or face expulsion over allegations of domestic abuse, but privately some wouldn’t mind if he stuck around for now.

Democrats think Miller is the weakest nominee that ironworker Brian Poindexter could face this fall in a district Trump won by 11 points in 2024.

Miller has denied any wrongdoing and said today that he’d ask the House Ethics Committee to preemptively look into him; the panel replied that it was reviewing allegations already.

The deadline for Miller to drop off the ballot is tomorrow; CNN will interview him later today.

House Majority PAC has ad space reserved in the Cleveland media market that could be used for Miller-related ads (or for other races in the region).

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But Democrats might opt to wait until they have a clearer sense of who their general election opponent will be before deciding whether it’s even worth spending money in the race.

Meanwhile, Republican leaders are reportedly pressuring Rep. Chuck Edwards, R-N.C., to drop his re-election bid after the ethics panel recommended censuring him yesterday over “persistent unprofessional and inappropriate conduct towards two young female staffers.”

But any votes on formally punishing Miller or Edwards will have to wait until September; the House is on its August recess now.

Nicholas Wu
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