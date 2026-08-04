Trump says oil majors are ‘making too much money’

US President Donald Trump accused oil majors of “making too much money” after they reported windfalls from the Iran war, saying they should “give some back to the public.”

ExxonMobil’s second-quarter profits doubled year-on-year, Chevron had its highest earnings on record and Aramco, BP, and Shell declared blockbuster earnings. Oil prices breached $100/barrel in May and average US pump prices hit $4.55 as the conflict disrupted shipping.

The surging cost of gas is proving a major headwind for Trump’s Republican Party, which is underwater in the polls ahead of November’s midterms. But the president has little room for maneuver: The US Strategic Petroleum Reserve is already at its lowest level since the early 1980s, The Wall Street Journal reported.