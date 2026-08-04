Taiwan export boom marks return of ‘Tiger economy’

Taiwan’s “Tiger economy” is back, propelled by chips and other AI-related exports to the US, capping a decade-long pivot away from the mainland market.

Economic growth is on track to expand 11% for the full year, more than double the rate of China. For the first time in a quarter century, the US is importing more from Taiwan than mainland China, and is also the top destination for Taiwan investment; less than 1% of the island’s investment went to China in the first five months of this year.

But the AI boom is coming at a cost to the island’s young professionals, who are increasingly being priced out of the property market.