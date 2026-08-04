Exclusive / Democrats want Venezuelan oil revenue details

The Trump administration is under increasing pressure to answer questions about the management of Venezuela’s oil revenue.

House Oversight Committee Democrats wrote to the Treasury, Energy and State departments and asked what they’ve done with the $13 billion that Trump said the US has collected from selling Venezuelan oil.

“If this Administration has nothing to hide, it should immediately provide the transparency and answers the American people deserve,” California Rep. Robert Garcia, the top Democrat on the committee, said in a statement to Semafor.

Treasury previously told panel Democrats that the department “custodies these funds for the benefit of the Venezuelan people” and would release them for “approved purposes,” according to a portion of a letter put out by the panel.

Treasury said it’s made disbursements “quickly.”

A State Department spokesperson told Semafor: “Consistent with the purpose of the Foreign Government Deposit Funds account established consistent with Executive Order 14373, billions of dollars from natural resource sales have been deposited to the account and disbursed for the benefit of the Venezuelan people and the stabilization of Venezuela’s economy.”

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The Energy Department did not respond to a request for comment.