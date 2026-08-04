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China’s military unveils AI system for coordinating air strikes

Aug 4, 2026, 8:55am EDT
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Members of Chinese military prepare for Trump’s arrival in Beijing.
Evan Vucci/Reuters

China unveiled an AI system for coordinating mass air strikes as part of a growing race to incorporate the technology into military systems. The “intelligent strike planning system” helps commanders and pilots prioritize targets and allocate resources, the South China Morning Post reported.

The move comes after Chinese leader Xi Jinping called for the People’s Liberation Army to strengthen its use of “unmanned intelligent technologies.”

And China is not the only country embedding AI in its military: The US recently revealed “loyal wingman” drones designed to accompany crewed helicopters into battle, while Ukraine and Russia are in an arms race to develop autonomous systems that can fight independently on land, sea, and air.

A chart showing respondents’ views on AI versus humans powering weapons, by country.
Tom Chivers
AD