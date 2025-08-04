Hunger falling globally, WHO report finds

The number of people going hungry worldwide fell by 15 million between 2023 and 2024, a new report said.

Southern Asia and Latin America saw particular gains as the percentage of the world’s population experiencing food shortages fell from 8.7% in 2022 to 8.5% in 2023 and 8.2% last year, the World Health Organization said.

The number is projected to fall further, from last year’s estimate of 673 million to a predicted 512 million by 2030, but progress is not even: Sub-Saharan Africa and Western Asia worsened. Child stunting and food insecurity levels fell, while adult obesity went up: Since 2016, there have been more obese people worldwide than underweight ones.