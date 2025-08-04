Uganda’s yearly coffee earnings almost double

Uganda’s coffee export earnings almost doubled to $2.22 billion in the year to June, official data showed.

The results were bolstered by global coffee prices hitting record highs this year, as major producers Brazil and Vietnam suffered low crop yields on account of drought.

Meanwhile, good weather and high investment in the industry pushed Uganda to become Africa’s number one coffee exporter in June: “Uganda’s recent coffee success is the result of long-term investments in replanting, farmer training, and value-chain development,” David Ortega, professor of food economics and policy at Michigan State University, told Semafor, with Kampala having launched a major coffee investment project in 2017.

At the same time, US President Donald Trump’s global tariff threats could present a significant opportunity for African coffee producers, with Uganda, Ethiopia, and Rwanda facing tariffs of only 10-15% compared to higher rates for some of their rivals: “Any disruption to Brazil or Vietnam could open doors, but only if African coffee avoids new trade barriers,” Ortega said.