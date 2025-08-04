Trump to name two new key economic officials

US President Donald Trump will soon fill two key posts amid growing worry over the erosion of previously independent American economic institutions.

The White House is likely to name a new, senior Federal Reserve official and a top labor-market statistician in the coming days: Trump has long pressured the central bank’s chief, and last week fired the official in charge of employment data after a surprisingly poor jobs-market reading.

“Potential politicization of the Fed has been much discussed… but the risk of politicizing the data collection process should not be overlooked,” JPMorgan’s chief US economist wrote in a note. “To borrow from the soft-landing analogy, having a flawed instrument panel can be just as dangerous as having an obediently partisan pilot.”