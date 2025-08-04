Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Trump to name two new key economic officials

Aug 4, 2025, 6:23am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
US President Donald Trump
Ken Cedeno/Reuters

US President Donald Trump will soon fill two key posts amid growing worry over the erosion of previously independent American economic institutions.

The White House is likely to name a new, senior Federal Reserve official and a top labor-market statistician in the coming days: Trump has long pressured the central bank’s chief, and last week fired the official in charge of employment data after a surprisingly poor jobs-market reading.

“Potential politicization of the Fed has been much discussed… but the risk of politicizing the data collection process should not be overlooked,” JPMorgan’s chief US economist wrote in a note. “To borrow from the soft-landing analogy, having a flawed instrument panel can be just as dangerous as having an obediently partisan pilot.”

Prashant Rao
AD