Thousands march in Brazil in support of Bolsonaro

Aug 4, 2025, 6:40am EDT
Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro attend a demonstration.
Pilar Olivare/Reuters

Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro demonstrated in several cities against the rightist leader’s prosecution over an alleged coup plot.

Bolsonaro, who is under house arrest, did not join the marches. The case could determine the future of democracy in Latin America’s biggest nation, and may also further fray Brasília’s ties with Washington: US President Donald Trump said imports from Brazil would be subject to a 50% tariff because of the “witch hunt” against Bolsonaro, and Washington has imposed sanctions on the Supreme Court judge prosecuting the case against the former Brazilian leader.

On Saturday Trump signaled a potential thawing in his stance: Brazil’s current president “can talk to me anytime he wants,” he said.

A chart showing Brazil’s main exports to the US
Jeronimo Gonzalez
