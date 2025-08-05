Palantir revenue tops $1 billion on back of AI, government contracts

Governments’ embrace of artificial intelligence is boosting the fortunes of certain Silicon Valley companies.

Defense tech firm Palantir — which has secured millions in US government contracts under President Donald Trump’s second term — topped $1 billion in quarterly revenue for the first time, it reported Monday. Some federal employees suggest Palantir is getting preferential treatment from the Trump administration, The Washington Post reported: Several ex-Palantir employees work in government.

And US weapons tech startup Anduril is capitalizing on the UK’s newfound focus on AI in defense through a behind-the-scenes lobbying blitz, The Bureau of Investigative Journalism reported. Its efforts appear to be paying off, with Anduril winning $63 million in contracts since 2019.