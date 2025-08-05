Netanyahu pushes for full Gaza occupation, Israeli media reports

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is reportedly pushing for a full occupation of the Gaza Strip in a massive expansion of the country’s military operations in the enclave.

His move, according to Israeli media, comes as ceasefire talks with Hamas stall and Israel pushes for a comprehensive plan to end the conflict, rather than piecemeal truces. Israel is in “the tightest spot it has been in at any point in the war,” one analyst told The New York Times.

The country is facing intense international criticism, domestic discontent, and internal political rifts: The government voted Monday to dismiss the attorney general, a prominent Netanyahu critic who is prosecuting his ongoing corruption case.