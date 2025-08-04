India, China push back as Trump threatens secondary tariffs

India and China pushed back against the White House’s threats to impose secondary tariffs on countries buying Russian oil.

New Delhi and Beijing are among the biggest importers of energy from Moscow. US President Donald Trump has promised 100% duties on imports from any country that buys oil from Russia.

The US and China are otherwise making positive noises about a potential trade deal after months of tension and tit-for-tat tariffs, but Beijing’s foreign ministry refused to budge over Russian energy imports, signaling its willingness to play hardball, the Associated Press reported.

US-India relations — until recently on the upswing — have soured over the oil tariff threats, as well as heavy US duties on imports from India.