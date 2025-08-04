Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

India, China push back as Trump threatens secondary tariffs

Aug 4, 2025, 6:28am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
A man walks inside a conference room used for meetings between military commanders of China and India.
Adnan Abidi/Reuters

India and China pushed back against the White House’s threats to impose secondary tariffs on countries buying Russian oil.

New Delhi and Beijing are among the biggest importers of energy from Moscow. US President Donald Trump has promised 100% duties on imports from any country that buys oil from Russia.

The US and China are otherwise making positive noises about a potential trade deal after months of tension and tit-for-tat tariffs, but Beijing’s foreign ministry refused to budge over Russian energy imports, signaling its willingness to play hardball, the Associated Press reported.

US-India relations — until recently on the upswing — have soured over the oil tariff threats, as well as heavy US duties on imports from India.

A chart showing Russia’s oil exports by country.
Tom Chivers
AD