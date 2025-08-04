Investors are still reeling after a weaker-than-expected jobs report drove President Donald Trump to fire the head of the Bureau of Labor Statistics, undermining the perception of future economic data the Federal Reserve relies on to deliver the interest rate cuts he wants.

The anemic job gains in July, June, and May make it more likely the Fed will reduce borrowing costs at its September meeting, particularly as an early retirement creates an unexpected opening for Trump to fill — but Erika McEntarfer’s firing politicizes the data the central bank relies on.

“Navigation requires the right instruments, and jeopardizing the BLS’s output is akin to flying blind,” economist Kathryn Edwards told Semafor.

Already, some Republican lawmakers are pushing back — as is former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers, who said he doesn’t “see how serious members of the economics profession can stay in his administration.”

McEntarfer’s predecessor, who led BLS during Trump’s first administration, called the dismissal “without merit” and said it “undermines the credibility of federal economic statistics.” Staffing shortages and budget cuts at the agency had already raised questions about its ability to sustain the quality of its reports.

“This is pretty close to the most shocking thing he’s done yet, as far as economic policy goes,” Groundwork Collaborative’s Alex Jacquez, who served on the Biden administration’s National Economic Council, told Semafor.