Violence flares up in Bangladesh as student-led protests resume

Protests in Bangladesh have flared once more as the demonstrations, initially over a controversial jobs quota, have evolved into a broader anti-government movement.

Protesters plan a “Long March to Dhaka,” the capital, on Monday, while thousands took to the streets to demand Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resign on Sunday. It is perhaps the greatest challenge to her authority in her 15 years of power.

The government has imposed a curfew and limited internet access. As the death toll from the protests and subsequent police crackdown has risen, so have protesters’ demands for accountability. Thousands of people have been arrested during the protests, while hundreds have been reported killed.

Asif Mahmud, a coordinator of the movement described it as a “final battle,” and said “students will create a new Bangladesh.”