Events Newsletters
rotating globe
Privacy© 2024 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Dubai
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Newsletters
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Dubai
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Diego Mendoza
Diego Mendoza
Aug 4, 2024, 11:22am EDT
securitySoutheast Asia

Germany, Philippines agree defense pact over South China Sea

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius and Philippine Defence Minister Gilberto Teodoro pose for a photo before their bilateral meeting, in Makati, Metro Manila
REUTERS/Lisa Marie David
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

The Philippines and Germany agreed a new defense deal Sunday as Manila seeks to bolster its diplomatic support to counter Beijing’s vast maritime claims in the South China Sea.

The agreement focuses on “mutual understanding regarding capabilities, training [and] exchange of information,” said the Philippines’ defense minister, suggesting Germany could supply military equipment to the Philippines in the future. Berlin is “strongly opposed [against] any unilateral attempt to advance expansive claims” in the region, Germany’s defense minister said.

China and the Philippines have sparred for months over South China Sea territory, and the two countries recently signed a “tentative agreement” to end hostilities. But Beijing has continued to express frustration toward Manila, prompting the Philippine government to look to Europe and the US for support.

AD
Title icon

Know More

The German-Philippine defense pact comes as China gets ready to appoint a new ambassador to Germany. Whomever Beijing chooses will have to immediately deal with Berlin’s accusations that Beijing coordinated a cyber espionage attack against a federal cartography agency in 2021.

Semafor Logo
AD