Judge rejects Trump’s claim Biden pressured prosecutors in DC criminal case

A DC district judge rejected former President Donald Trump’s argument that his election interference case should be dismissed on grounds that the Biden administration had weaponized the Justice Department against him.

Judge Tanya Chutkan ruled Saturday that Trump mischaracterized the charges against him, and had relied on flimsy evidence to claim President Joe Biden had orchestrated the prosecution. It is her first opinion in the case since it was returned to her after the US Supreme Court ruled that presidents are largely immune from prosecution for their acts taken in office.

Chutkan must now interpret and apply the Supreme Court ruling, deciding what parts of Trump’s alleged conduct described in the indictment was “official” and what could be subject to criminal prosecution. It’s unlikely Chutkan will make that determination before the November election.