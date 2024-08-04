Journal still can’t confirm January story about UN agency for Palestinians

At various points since Oct. 7, there have been internal tensions and friction within the Journal over the paper’s coverage of the conflict in Gaza. Semafor reported last year that before the Journal published a story that Iran “helped plan” last week’s attack by Hamas, veteran staffers on the national security team at the paper raised concerns about the story, saying that they wanted more time to directly confirm the string of allegations reported by several of the paper’s correspondents based in the Middle East. The story was published over those objections, and remains unconfirmed by other major American media outlets.

Semafor spoke with three current and former staff at the Journal who asked not to be identified for fear of retaliation.

Reporters covering Gaza in the Middle East bureau were concerned about deputy Middle East bureau chief Shayndi Raice’s leadership and privately discussed asking editors to remove her from leading coverage. Staff also raised concerns about Carrie Keller-Lynn, a freelancer tapped to cover the war for the Journal and one of the reporters bylined on the UNRWA story, who had liked a series of social media posts mocking Palestinians.

AD

There were also broader concerns about the paper’s coverage of the war. In a telephone call with Middle East staff in December, then-standards editor Richard Boudreaux said the paper had examined a sample of its coverage over several weeks and found that it leaned too heavily on Israeli voices and did not include enough Arab perspectives or expert sources. According to one person familiar with the move, the paper subsequently created a master list with dozens of sources to address the imbalance.

But the internal friction within the Journal came to a head over the paper’s coverage of UNRWA.

In January, just days after the Times story, the Journal published a followup highlighting the stat that more than 1,000 of the agency’s workers were directly linked to Hamas and other militant groups.

“At least 12 employees of the U.N.’s Palestinian refugee agency had connections to Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack on Israel and around 10% of all of its Gaza staff have ties to Islamist militant groups, according to intelligence reports reviewed by The Wall Street Journal,” the lead of the story read.

The reporters, Keller-Lynn and David Luhnow, noted that they had been briefed on the underlying intelligence. But the story didn’t provide any details about the hundreds of alleged Hamas affiliates working at UNRWA , prompting questions from readers and pro-Palestinian critics, who demanded more evidence.

Inside the Journal, some were wondering the same thing. After the story was published in January, other journalists failed to confirm its central claim. According to two people familiar with the reporting, the Journal’s Israeli intelligence sources had not provided a verifiable list of names of UNRWA workers alleged to have ties to Hamas that the paper could follow up on.

One investigative journalist for the Journal in Washington at one point tried to verify UNRWA staffers’ Hamas affiliations through cell phone data, but was unsuccessful. So did national security beat reporters Nancy Youssef and Jared Malsin, who found that US intelligence also could not substantiate that part of the claim, and they filed a story in late February noting some of the gaps. But according to two sources with knowledge of the situation, the reporters were not pleased when the story was initially published with the headline: “U.S. Finds Claims That U.N. Aid Agency Staff Took Part in Hamas Attack ‘Credible.’” After internal complaints, the paper later updated the headline to reflect the ambiguity: “U.S. Finds Some Israeli Claims on U.N. Staff Likely, Others Not.”

In recent months, external groups have also applied pressure to the Journal to alter or correct parts of the story. Earlier this year, Haroon Mokhtarzada, the founder of Rocket Money, saw the Journal story and some of the backlash to the piece among pro-Palestinian media. Mokhtarzada had no professional stake in the conflict, but had become increasingly interested in the plight of the news media and its role in shaping US foreign policy. (Last year, he helped former MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan raise money to start his new publication Zeteo.)

He used his business contacts to connect with Cherney and presented her with a 50-page memo calling into question the Journal’s reporting on Unrwa.

The paper was unmoved.

In an email to Mokhtarzada in April, Cherney said that she spoke with the paper’s world coverage chief and the mideast bureau chief about the Journal’s reporting on UNRWA, and asked the editor responsible for corrections to take an independent look at stories about the agency. But she said ultimately the paper stood by its stories, noting that it “reported that UNRWA questioned how Israel came up with such a broad number,” and that while US intelligence said it couldn’t verify Israel’s allegation, Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Israel’s UNRWA claims ‘highly, highly credible.’”

“In our review, we found that our reporting has consistently made clear that these allegations were made by Israeli intelligence; and that we gave UNRWA and UN officials ample opportunities to comment and to push back on the Israeli allegations,” she said in an email to him.