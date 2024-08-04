World governments urge citizens to leave Lebanon as fears of Israel-Hezbollah war grow

The US, the UK, Australia, Sweden, France, Italy, Canada, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan have issued warnings to citizens to leave Lebanon; the UK has also deployed experts and military personnel to assist with a potential evacuation should a war between Israel and the militant group Hezbollah break out there.

Several airlines have already canceled flights to and from Beirut, Lebanon’s only commercial airport, complicating any exit strategies.

While many experts agree a war would be in no one’s favor, tensions in the region reached a new high after Israel struck Beirut last week, killing a top Hezbollah leader it blamed for a previous deadly strike on the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights.

Hamas’ top political leader, Ismail Haniyeh, was also killed in a strike in Tehran; Israel did not claim responsibility for the latter strike.

Iran vowed “severe” retaliation against Israel after the Tehran strike, and Western officials believe that it could use Hezbollah — one of several military proxies Iran has in the region — in any counterattack.