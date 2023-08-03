Trump pleads not guilty in election interference case

Former U.S. President Donald Trump was arrested for the third time Thursday, as he was arraigned in federal court on charges that he conspired to overturn the 2020 election.

The current Republican frontrunner for the 2024 presidential nomination was formally taken into custody at a courthouse in Washington, D.C., less than a mile from the U.S. Capitol, which was mobbed by Trump supporters on Jan. 6, 2021.

During his arraignment, Trump pleaded not guilty to four counts: three conspiracy charges, and obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding.

“This is a persecution of a political opponent,” Trump said before boarding his plane after the hearing. “This was never supposed to happen in America.”

Like his other arraignments, Trump was not detained. He was asked not to communicate with potential witnesses in the case except through counsel. A hearing was set for Aug. 28.

