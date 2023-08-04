Is this the end of the Commonwealth Games?

Alberta Tourism Minister Joseph Schow said that the high burden the Commonwealth Games would put on taxpayers was a key factor in the government’s decision to cancel its bid, but Victoria’s decision to pull out of hosting the 2026 Games last month also factored in.

Speaking to media Thursday, Schow said Victoria’s cancelation was ”part of the conversation.”

Victoria also cited the cost of funding the games in its decision to pull from hosting the 2026 event.