Amid party chaos, Chinese officials may have started their annual seaside vacation

Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s Chief of Staff indicated three country’s leaders have begun their annual summer retreat in Beidaihe — a coastal resort east of Beijing where top officials typically vacation for two weeks during the summer.

Despite the relaxed setting, the retreat is usually a chance for both current and retired members of the Chinese Communist Party to gather and speak candidly about issues concerning the party’s leadership.

This year, the annual event is taking place amid struggles to revive the Chinese economy, questions around the disappearance of former Foreign Minister Qin Gang, and the largest and most widespread floods the country has ever seen.

We’ve gathered news and insights about the present and historical significance of Beidaihe.