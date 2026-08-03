Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Washington, DC newsletter icon
From Semafor Washington, DC
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

US yen intervention supports Trump trade stance

Aug 3, 2026, 4:38pm EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent
Kylie Cooper/Reuters

The Trump administration’s decision to help Japan strengthen its yen doesn’t just hedge against higher US borrowing costs; it also aligns with the president’s trade agenda.

Weak Asian currencies encourage firms around the world to “keep their supply chains in Asia” rather than the US, the Council on Foreign Relations’ Brad Setser told Semafor.

“So if you care at all about … trade balance, a stronger yen and its derivative effects throughout Asia kind of help you.”

The rare move could also place additional pressure on the Japanese to make more concessions in its trade talks with the US, including more favorable terms for its investment arrangement.

One outstanding question: why Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent elected to use euros, not dollars, in what some analysts called a “maybe unprecedented step.”

Treasury did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Eleanor Mueller
AD