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The deal, and call, behind Trump’s climbdown on Iran strikes

Aug 3, 2026, 4:36am EDT
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Donald Trump
Daniel Heuer/Reuters

President Donald Trump’s climbdown from threats to escalate the war with Iran happened because “the perimeters of a deal” have been agreed to, he said, with reports of a potential joint Iran-Oman accord to govern shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

“Would I rather make a deal? I’m not looking to kill people, because people die” from further attacks, the president told reporters. Trump said this deal would include the “immediate, complete, and total” reopening of the strait, though Iran said it would not “return to the status it was before” the war began.

The president also said Iran and other Middle East countries asked him to hold off on more attacks, with Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry issuing a statement about a call along those lines between Trump and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Trump has grown increasingly frustrated with the ongoing conflict — and more skeptical that a deal can be reached with Iran — as his advisers split.

Some are urging Trump against escalation, noting dwindling US munitions stockpiles, rising gas prices, and voter dissatisfaction over the war.

Others, Semafor is told, have expressed a preference for escalation.

Shelby Talcott
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