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Hollywood quietly incorporating AI, despite public protest

Aug 3, 2026, 10:21am EDT
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Traffic circulates below the Hollywood Sign.
Daniel Cole/Reuters

More than 10% of Hollywood job adverts are AI-related, The Los Angeles Times reported, suggesting the US movie industry is increasingly incorporating the technology despite public protests.

AI use was a driver of the 2023 writers’ and actors’ strikes, and consumers are skeptical, so studios “never talk about it in public,” an industry executive told the paper. But Netflix is advertising for “Manager, Generative Workflows,” and Disney and Amazon have similar postings.

Big stars including Ben Affleck and Martin Scorsese are backing AI firms: George Lucas said rejecting it was like picking a horse and buggy over a car. It is Hollywood’s “new cosmetic surgery,” The LA Times said: “Everyone knows it is happening, but few will admit to it.”

Tom Chivers
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