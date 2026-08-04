Exclusive / Battleground Democrats try to stay above their party’s fray

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — While some Democratic candidates tear each other apart over the future of their party, Sean McCann is part of a quieter group attempting to stay above the fray.

It’s tempting to try to call these Democrats part of a new center-left, but their campaign strategies this year are defying quick ideological characterization. Candidates like McCann are running against the all-GOP rule of the last two years, particularly the economic upheaval of President Donald Trump’s second term.

“People have seen tariffs and know tariffs are responsible for a lot of the higher costs that they’re facing in everyday life,” McCann told Semafor in an interview at his campaign office. “And this is from a president — we will remind people all the time — who said he was going to lower people’s costs on Day One, and then comes out with this chaotic tariff policy.”

During past midterms, purple-district candidates like him would have sought to differentiate themselves by wading into national Democratic dramas — whether by railing against “defund the police” ahead of the 2022 election or by vowing to oppose Nancy Pelosi as speaker back in 2018.

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But McCann is mum, even on his vote in Tuesday’s bitter Michigan Democratic Senate primary. His choice between Abdul El-Sayed and Rep. Haley Stevens is “private,” he said, and he thinks either could win in November; instead, the state senator is training his focus on incumbent Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Mich.

“I’m really just focused on the difference between Huizenga’s votes and mine,” McCann said, adding that he’s courting “anyone and everyone who thinks that it’s time for a change here in Southwest Michigan.”

Democrats’ optimism that an economic backlash can help battleground-seat candidates like McCann has hard data behind it. As home sales slow thanks to high interest rates and Trump’s tariffs drive up the cost of consumer goods, the president’s economic approval rating has sunk below 40% in most polls.

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A Reuters-Ipsos poll released on Monday found Democrats with the advantage on the economy for the first time in nearly a decade. And in Michigan, the unemployment rate has consistently exceeded the national average.

McCann will take a big step forward on Tuesday, expected to defeat his primary challenger with support from the House Democratic campaign arm, but he’s not alone in running against Trump’s economy as opposed to his party establishment.

Races in Iowa’s 1st Congressional District, as well as its Senate matchup, are similarly focused. Michigan’s 10th District in the Detroit suburbs also features a crowded field of Democratic primary candidates vying for the seat being vacated by GOP Rep. John James, and all are running more on the economy than party ideology.

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Western Michigan University Professor of Political Science Peter Wielhouwer said in an interview that “one of the things that puts so many Republicans at risk, including Huizenga, at risk in this election — is just people’s perception of the economy as pretty negative.”