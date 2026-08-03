Exclusive / Avila Chevalier plans to join Congressional Black Caucus

Darializa Avila Chevalier, the democratic socialist who ousted New York Rep. Adriano Espaillat in a June primary upset, plans to seek membership in both the Congressional Black Caucus and the Congressional Hispanic Caucus once sworn in, her campaign told Semafor.

That would make her only the second Afro-Latino lawmaker to sit in both caucuses simultaneously; Espaillat was blocked from Black Caucus membership.

Avila Chevalier’s campaign said she has already spoken with several Black Caucus members, including House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries — their first conversation since her primary win — and is “excited about joining the caucus and their fight.”

Black Caucus Chair Rep. Yvette Clarke, D-N.Y., said in a statement that “established processes” would determine future membership after the new Congress starts.

A staffer for the Hispanic Caucus, which Espaillat chaired, said: “All incoming Latino members are eligible to join once sworn in.”

Avila Chevalier’s team said she has also spoken with “a range of CHC members” and intends to join.