Exclusive / AI exacerbates ‘class divide,’ progressive poll shows

Only one-third of American workers expect AI to improve their jobs, according to new polling from Groundwork Collaborative, a liberal group, and Ipsos.

There’s a clear divide across income brackets: Four in 10 of those making $100,000 or more expect AI to make their jobs better, compared with 19% of those making under $50,000.

White-collar workers are also more likely than blue-collar workers to use AI in their work, while Black workers are more likely than white workers to predict AI will replace their job.

“This is really just yet another class divide for the American public,” Groundwork’s Alex Jacquez said of the poll results shared first with Semafor.

Jacquez dismissed suggestions that the US enact universal basic income to address AI’s economic impacts, but said “part of a solution” could be an idea from Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.: a public stake in AI firms.