Africa builds ‘megaprojects’ faster than ever despite debt risks

African nations are building major infrastructure projects at an unprecedented rate in a bid to boost energy independence and improve logistics, though commentators warn that soaring debt levels may hamper progress.

The war in the Middle East, which supplies a vast amount of Africa’s fuels, exposed the continent’s reliance on energy imports, accelerating efforts to build new refineries and pipelines.

Competition between China and the US for influence over the region has also brought in billions in infrastructure investment, ushering in a new era of “megaprojects.”

However, rising debt payments and aid cuts are squeezing the public finances of many African countries. Though that doesn’t mean projects are “doomed,” The Economist argued, “ambition alone… will never be enough.”