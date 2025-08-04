Who lost (the information war with) China?

It’s hot China summer in America’s booming new media. The hyperactive streamer IShowSpeed drew 9 million viewers to his rapturous visit to Shenzhen. A bit higher-brow, the celebrity academic Adam Tooze marveled from Yunnan Province at Chinese urban development.

Beijing’s influence campaign is going well: China recently caught up to a fading US in its perception in high-income countries, according to Pew, and plans to expand the program.

The US hasn’t really competed hard in the official propaganda space since the end of the Cold War, operating on the theory that Disney and Netflix do a far better job of selling American culture than ham-handed government campaigns. Successive administrations let the old broadcast arms of American government abroad — Voice of America, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Radio Free Asia — slide into well-meaning obsolescence. Meanwhile, China methodically built a massive if somewhat wooden global broadcast network, CGTN, across Africa and elsewhere, and Russia mastered social media.

There was one exception: When ISIS propaganda swept over Twitter, the initial US response was hilariously inept, a campaign of tweeting at terror sympathizers to “think again, turn away.” That grew into the State Department’s “strategic counterterrorism center” that initially focused on getting ISIS accounts pulled off big American social media platforms. In 2016, it broadened its focus to the hazy categories of mis- and disinformation, and became the Global Engagement Center.

The GEC disastrously strayed into trying to fight an information war with Russians whose modus operandi was mostly to amplify divisive American messages and entangle themselves with American political movements. By the time Donald Trump returned to office this January, his followers viewed the whole industry of combating (mostly Russian) misinformation as a cover for censoring views popular among right-wing Americans — and indeed, they viewed social media censorship as one of the biggest problems for their movement and the world. Marco Rubio formally shut down the GEC, then called the Counter Foreign Information Manipulation and Interference Office, in April.

Indeed, when I pressed the acting undersecretary of state for public diplomacy, Darren Beattie, on the Trump administration’s theory of the information war with China, he told me that freeing social media platforms is itself a form of public diplomacy.

“Censorship like that is a fundamental ideological concession to the superiority of the Chinese system,” said Beattie — himself an avid poster with, per the current lingo, “a history of incendiary remarks.” He continued: “Having a robust culture of free speech in the US is essential to having a society worth winning.”