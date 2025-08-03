Events Email Briefings
US, Israel float all-or-nothing plan to end Gaza war

Aug 3, 2025, 11:56am EDT
Palestinians carry aid supplies that entered Gaza through Israel.
Mahmoud Issa/Reuters

US and Israeli officials backed a new plan to end the war in Gaza through one agreement rather than piecemeal truces, as talks with Hamas stall.

US President Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy, who visited a Gaza aid site on Friday, told families of Israeli hostages that Trump wants to “shift” Gaza policy, while an Israeli official said: “There will be no more partial deals.”

The all-or-nothing approach marks a pivot for Israel, having previously pushed for phased, incremental deals with Hamas — partly as a political strategy, so Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu didn’t need to commit to ending the war, Axios wrote.

It remains unclear, however, exactly how or when the new approach would aim to end the war.

J.D. Capelouto
