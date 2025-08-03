Events Email Briefings
MDMA drug approval could be reexamined under Trump administration

Aug 3, 2025, 6:03pm EDT
Marty Makary and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
FDA commissioner Marty Makary and health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Psychedelic medicine could be on the cusp of becoming mainstream in the US, thanks to the Make America Healthy Again movement, Wired reported.

Drugs like MDMA and psilocybin have been studied for years as possible treatments for conditions like depression and PTSD. But they have never won approval as a prescription medication; MDMA came close, but the US Food and Drug Administration rejected it last year, a major setback for advocates of the drug’s therapeutic potential.

Now, the FDA commissioner has declared MDMA “a top priority,” while President Donald Trump’s nominee for surgeon general has touted psilocybin-assisted therapy.

One company plans to submit an MDMA application to the FDA again in the hope the new administration will reexamine the data.

Claire Cameron
