Gulf private equity veteran raises $2 billion for debut fund

BlueFive Capital, an Abu Dhabi-based firm founded by private equity veteran Hazem Ben-Gacem, has raised $2 billion for its first fund — double its initial target — making it one of the largest investment vehicles focused on the Gulf.

BlueFive Reef Private Equity Fund I will invest in healthcare, technology, hospitality, aviation, and industrial businesses in the Gulf, according to a statement. The fund was closed in under six months, drawing largely from private investors in the Middle East, according to a person familiar with the deal.

The fund expands the “the private equity marketplace” in the region and gives the firm the capital needed to “support establishing global leaders that are originating from the GCC,″⁣ Ben-Gacem said in the statement.