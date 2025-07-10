Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

Gulf private equity veteran raises $2 billion for debut fund

Matthew Martin
Matthew Martin
Saudi Arabia Bureau Chief
Jul 10, 2025, 1:33am EDT
gulf
Skyline of ADGM
Courtesy of ADGM
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

BlueFive Capital, an Abu Dhabi-based firm founded by private equity veteran Hazem Ben-Gacem, has raised $2 billion for its first fund — double its initial target — making it one of the largest investment vehicles focused on the Gulf.

BlueFive Reef Private Equity Fund I will invest in healthcare, technology, hospitality, aviation, and industrial businesses in the Gulf, according to a statement. The fund was closed in under six months, drawing largely from private investors in the Middle East, according to a person familiar with the deal.

The fund expands the “the private equity marketplace” in the region and gives the firm the capital needed to “support establishing global leaders that are originating from the GCC,″⁣ Ben-Gacem said in the statement.

Title icon

Know More

Ben-Gacem established BlueFive last year after he left Bahrain-based Investcorp as part of a management reshuffle following a three-decade career with the region’s largest privately-held alternative asset manager.

The large fund raise is the latest sign of investor appetite for private equity exposure in the Gulf. Investors are betting that diversification plans and more open economies will help drive a wave of deals across industries in the region. Global firms including Brookfield, BlackRock, and I Squared Capital have announced dedicated regional vehicles in the past 18 months.

AD
AD