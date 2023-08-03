Inside the courthouse, US media covers Trump’s every move — literally

At one point, The New York Times’ Charlie Savage observed that Trump ”clasped, unclasped and re-clasped his hands.”

AD

A few minutes later, he reported that Trump was “conferring with John F. Lauro, his lawyer, gesturing with his hands as he says something and then clasping them again. Lauro is leaning close, resting on an elbow and covering his mouth with his hand. Trump looks left, looks right, looks forward and waits.”

In a later update, just before the hearing began, Savage acknowledged: “A reporter tries to come up with yet another descriptive way to convey that nothing is happening yet.”

“Trump’s fidgety,” CBS News Congressional Correspondent Scott MacFarlane tweeted.

David Smith of The Guardian noted that Trump was “folding and unfolding hands, unable to keep still.” Smith added: “He picks up a document and quickly puts it down again.”

Much of the reporters’ attention focused on Trump’s dynamic with Special Counsel Jack Smith, who brought the charges against him.

One “stunning moment,” according to ABC News’ John Santucci, happened when Trump could be seen “staring right toward Smith, knocking his clasped hands on the table in a tense way.”

When Trump entered the courtroom, Smith “was probably the only person in the room not to have looked,” NBC News reported on its live blog. “Later, though, he did seem to look in Trump’s direction for a good bit.”