Elon Musk’s plan to own the meme (stocks)

The company formerly known as Twitter is seeking a financial-data giant to build a trading hub inside the app, according to a request for plans viewed by Semafor and people familiar with the matter.

“Real-time information is a powerful force, especially in the world of investing,” reads the request, which was sent to big providers in recent weeks asking for proposals for financial content, real-time stock data, and other features.

What X is offering: the ability to reach “hundreds of millions of highly-qualified users.” What it isn’t: any compensation. The request tells interested bidders to say how much money they’ll commit to the project themselves. It isn’t clear which firms, if any, submitted proposals, which were due last week.

Owner Elon Musk has said he sees X as the first Western super-app, similar to WeChat in China, Gojek in Indonesia, Grab in Singapore, and Gozem in Africa, which offer a mix of consumer services such as food delivery, ride-hailing, payments, investing, and even identity authentication in a single app.

“You basically live on WeChat in China,” Musk said at a company town hall last year. A Swiss army knife set of tools could boost the app’s users from 237 million to at least a billion, he said.

Twitter (its name then) rolled out a limited offering this spring based on its “cashtag” feature, where, for example, a user searching $GM is served a live stock chart, powered by TradingView, a data startup. The company told potential bidders that cashtag clicks have grown 51% over the past two months.

A one-click option to buy and sell stocks on eToro, a Robinhood competitor for the day-trader set, was supposed to launch in April but has yet to materialize. Referring users to a brokerage could bring in money for X, which is still trying to win back advertisers that fled after Musk’s takeover.

Other U.S. social-media companies have tried to bind users with payments, savings, and e-commerce, and all have failed. Snapchat shut down its payments feature, Snapcash, in 2018, and Meta sold its similar venture, known first as Libra and then as Diem, for parts last year. (It has done better with payments on WhatsApp.)

X and eToro did not respond to requests for comment. TradingView declined to comment.