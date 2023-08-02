U.S. Senate building evacuated after unconfirmed active shooter report

The U.S. Russell Senate Office Building has been evacuated following unconfirmed reports of an active shooter, Capitol Police said Wednesday.

Officers were searching in and around the Senate Office buildings “in response to a concerning 911 call,” police said, adding that they did not have “any confirmed reports of gunshots.”

A Capitol Police officer told Semafor that the 911 call was “possibly a hoax.” A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police Department told a Washington Examiner reporter that the 911 call reporting an active shooter “appears to be a bad call” and no shooter was located.

