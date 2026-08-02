FIFA scraps privatization push after uproar

FIFA abandoned its plans on Friday to spin off its commercial arm as a $20 billion private entity following a soccer world revolt that has pushed President Gianni Infantino’s leadership to the brink.

On Saturday, UEFA — which had threatened to boycott the World Cup — declared victory over the “shabby, back room” deal. It added that along with CONCACAF, it had lost confidence in Infantino, who had been expected to stand unopposed in next year’s presidential election but could now face competition.

Infantino has driven a revenue push during his decadelong tenure, earning him broad support, and privatization would have increased member payouts further. Instead, Infantino stands weakened, perhaps fatally undermining his contested push to increase the tournament’s field again from 48 to 64 teams.