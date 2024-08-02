Events Newsletters
Jeronimo Gonzalez
Jeronimo Gonzalez
Updated Aug 2, 2024, 6:52am EDT
South America

US says Maduro lost disputed Venezuela presidential election

Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado with opposition candidate Edmundo González. Maxwell Briceno/Reuters
Title icon

The News

The US recognized Edmundo González as the winner of Venezuela’s contested presidential election, discrediting President Nicolás Maduro’s claim to victory.

Independent exit polls had shown the opposition candidate leading by more than two-to-one, but official figures said Maduro won Sunday’s election. Domestically, Venezuela has been hit by protests over the results, while Brazil, Colombia, and Mexico — three of Venezuela’s closest regional allies — called on the government to release detailed voting tallies. “To maintain the momentum, Washington and other outside actors must keep the pressure on Maduro,” an expert wrote in Foreign Affairs. “Change will not come overnight — until it does.

