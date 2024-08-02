Trump’s Social Security tax cut plan would jeopardize entitlements, think tanks say

Former President Donald Trump’s new proposal to eliminate taxes on Social Security benefits would shrink the lifespan of that program and Medicare, according to analyses from several think tanks, countering his campaign pledge to shield the programs from cuts.

Both the nonpartisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget and the right-leaning Tax Foundation said Trump’s plan would move up the insolvency date by as much as six years for Medicare and nearly two years for Social Security. That’s because scrapping the tax on benefits would reduce federal revenue, which would then trim the amount that the government could spend on supporting those programs.

The government currently projects Social Security will run out of funds in 2035, and the same for Medicare in 2036. At that point, both programs face the prospect of cuts in benefit checks for retirees and payments to hospitals treating patients relying on Medicare coverage.

Trump on Friday brushed off the earlier insolvency date, arguing his plan could create the environment to come up with solutions to address the funding gaps. “One of the things good about that is that’s when people will make a deal,” Trump told Fox Business’s Maria Bartiromo. “But we’re going to take care of Social Security, we’re not going to do anything to hurt our seniors. There is so much cutting, there is so much waste in our government.”

In a statement to Semafor on how the proposal squares with his campaign vow, the Trump campaign pointed to Vice President Kamala Harris’ support in the 2020 Democratic primary for Medicare for All, which he argues would be a fiscal burden. She recently backpedaled from that position.

“President Trump is calling for the largest deportation program since President Eisenhower to end the financial drain on our healthcare system and ensure that our country can continue to care for American citizens who rely on Medicaid, Medicare, and Social Security – not illegal immigrants,” Trump spokesperson Karoline Leavitt told Semafor.