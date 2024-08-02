Events Newsletters
rotating globe
Jenna Moon
Aug 2, 2024, 7:04am EDT
Africa

Demonstrators killed as anti-government protests in Nigeria enter second day

Demonstrators hold a placard, during an anti-government demonstration to protest against bad governance and economic hardship in Abuja, Nigeria August 1, 2024. REUTERS/Marvellous Durowaiye
Marvellous Durowaiye/Reuters
Title icon

The News

More than a dozen people have died in Nigeria in clashes with police during nationwide protests over the country’s skyrocketing cost of living and President Bola Tinubu’s decision to end a popular fuel subsidy.

Three states have imposed curfews in an attempt to curb the protests, and police have responded with force, throwing tear gas at demonstrators.

Nigeria’s protests follow a similar youth-led movement in Kenya, where demonstrators prompted the government to backtrack on a raft of financial measures.

