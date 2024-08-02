Kamala Harris is officially the Democratic presidential nominee

US Vice President Kamala Harris officially became the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee Friday. The Democratic National Committee said Harris has secured enough votes from delegates to secure the nomination. She is the first Black woman and person of South Asian heritage to be at the top of a major party’s ticket.

Her speedy nomination, barely two weeks after US President Joe Biden quit the race, reflects the growing momentum around her campaign: She raised a record-breaking $310 million funds in July, more than double of what her Republican rival Donald Trump raised.

“It’s not going to be easy. But we’re going to get this done,” she said in a call with supporters Friday. “As your future president, I know we are up to this fight.”

AD

Harris is expected to announce her vice presidential pick early next week.