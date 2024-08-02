Harris should focus on paths to citizenship, group says

Vice President Kamala Harris’s first ad addressing the border focused on enforcement, but a pro-immigration group argues adding pathways to citizenship could give her the edge over Donald Trump.

In a memo shared first with Semafor, Immigration Hub said a survey it commissioned a month ago showed 66% of battleground voters support balancing border security with protection for Dreamers. While president, Trump tried to end the Obama-era program protecting children who were brought to the US by their parents. That could backfire. The poll also shows 66% support allowing undocumented spouses and children of US citizens to stay in the country legally.

Further data shows Trump’s promises of mass deportations aren’t popular with key battleground voters. Only 31% of independents in those states support a national effort to remove undocumented immigrants, while 69% of independents say there should be a way for undocumented immigrants who meet certain requirements to stay here legally.