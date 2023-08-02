Why the U.S. is wooing Mongolia

The Biden administration is courting mineral-rich Mongolia as it looks to diversify clean energy supply chains and reduce dependence on materials refined in China.

Vice President Harris will host Mongolia’s Prime Minister Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene for a meeting later today, the latest in a string of U.S. engagements with the country sandwiched between two main U.S. adversaries — Russia and China.

White House national security spokesman John Kirby told Semafor the two would talk about a “full range of issues,” including critical minerals and China.

“The Vice President and the Prime Minister will discuss our economic and commercial relationship, including Mongolia’s economic resilience; future cooperation in outer space, including civil and commercial cooperation; addressing the climate crisis; and a range of regional and global issues, including China and Russia,” a White House official said.

The two will also “underscore the importance of strong democratic institutions and rule of law,” the official said.