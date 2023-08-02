U.S. prosecutors worry Binance charges could cause run on exchange

U.S. Department of Justice officials are considering fraud charges against crypto exchange Binance, but are concerned about the cost to consumers, according to people familiar with the matter.

Federal prosecutors worry that if they indict Binance, it could cause a run on the exchange similar to the one that befell now bankrupt platform FTX, causing consumers to lose their money and potentially spurring a panic in the crypto markets, the people said.

Prosecutors are considering other options, such as fines and deferred or non-prosecution agreements, according to the people. That outcome would be a compromise, holding Binance responsible for alleged criminal behavior while reducing consumer harm.

The debate highlights the complicated and rapidly evolving nature of crypto enforcement and regulation in the U.S., where firms operate in a legal gray area and consumers enjoy none of the protections of the traditional banking system.

The DOJ declined to comment. Binance didn’t respond to a request for comment.