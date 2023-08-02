Global media reacts to Trump’s third indictment

The News
News of former U.S. President Donald Trump’s third indictment led front pages around the world on Wednesday.
The historic allegations that Trump attempted to overturn the results of the 2020 election captured the attention of reporters and columnists beyond the U.S.’s borders. Here’s what they had to say about the charges, and what they mean.
The View From The Financial Times
American democracy itself will hinge on this trial, said FT columnist Gideon Rachman. This indictment will be the most important, he wrote, because the center of the argument is that Trump is a threat to political freedom.
Meanwhile, Republicans must grapple with the reality that their frontrunner in the 2024 presidential election is facing a myriad of legal proceedings and trials in the coming months.
“If Trump does win the Republican nomination, his party’s dilemma will only become more acute. They will have to support a candidate who likens the federal government to the Nazi regime,” Rachman said. “This is a message that will go down well in Moscow — but could be difficult to stomach for a party of super-patriots that likes to sing, ‘I’m proud to be an American.’”
The View From The Sydney Morning Herald
The coming Republican primary — in which Trump is a frontrunner — will be “surreal,” columnist Bill Wyman wrote for The Sydney Morning Herald. In a typical election, politicians would point out the shortcomings of their opponents. Most of Trump’s challengers, however, have so far stayed mum about the former president’s failings.
The reason? “They aren’t really running against Trump. They merely hope to be standing fairly close to him at the moment he might get taken down. That’s not a normal election,” Wyman said.
The View From The Guardian
Past efforts by U.S. politicians to hold Trump accountable for the deadly consequences of the 2020 Capitol insurrection and his “broader election subversion campaign” have fallen short of what special counsel Jack Smith has achieved with this indictment, Joan E. Greve noted in The Guardian. “The former president’s third set of criminal charges stands out as the first major legal effort to hold him accountable for attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 election,” Greve wrote.
Trump’s legal troubles may only accelerate, as Georgia’s Fulton county district attorney Fani Willis prepares racketeering charges against the ex-president for his alleged attempt to overturn the election results in that state.