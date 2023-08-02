Global media reacts to Trump’s third indictment

American democracy itself will hinge on this trial, said FT columnist Gideon Rachman. This indictment will be the most important, he wrote, because the center of the argument is that Trump is a threat to political freedom.

Meanwhile, Republicans must grapple with the reality that their frontrunner in the 2024 presidential election is facing a myriad of legal proceedings and trials in the coming months.

“If Trump does win the Republican nomination, his party’s dilemma will only become more acute. They will have to support a candidate who likens the federal government to the Nazi regime,” Rachman said. “This is a message that will go down well in Moscow — but could be difficult to stomach for a party of super-patriots that likes to sing, ‘I’m proud to be an American.’”