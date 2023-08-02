Justin Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire are separating

The News
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau are separating after being married for 18 years, they announced Wednesday.
In statements posted to social media, the Trudeaus said they decided to separate “after many meaningful and difficult conversations.”
“As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build,” they said.
Know More
The duo got married in 2005 and have three children together.
Trudeau’s office said in a statement that the couple “signed a legal separation agreement.” Both parents “will be a constant presence in their children’s lives and Canadians can expect to often see the family together.”
They plan to go on vacation together starting next week.
Grégoire Trudeau, a former television host, was childhood friends with Trudeau’s youngest brother, Michel, who died in 1998. She started dating the future prime minister in 2003 after they hosted a charity ball together. He was sworn in as prime minister in 2015.