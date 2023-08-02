Why Jack Smith didn’t charge Trump with inciting an insurrection

Since former President Donald Trump was criminally indicted for the third time Tuesday, legal experts have pored over the new revelations related to Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election, the four charges he’s facing, and possible defenses.

Special Counsel Jack Smith charged Trump with conspiracy to defraud the U.S., conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

But what he didn’t charge Trump with — namely, incitement of an insurrection — can illustrate how Smith plans to present the unprecedented case.

We’ve curated insights and analysis from experts on the lack of an insurrection charge against the former president.