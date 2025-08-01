Events Email Briefings
VC investment rises in southern Africa

Aug 1, 2025, 8:43am EDT
Inventors present a rocket in miniature during the first edition of the African Space Solutions Market (MASS) at the Parc des expositions in Abidjan.
Issouf Sanogo/AFP via Getty Images

Around $180 million was invested in startups in southern Africa last year across a record 224 deals — a 17% year-on-year increase in deal volume.

A report by the Southern African Venture Capital and Private Equity Association showed the value of active investments in southern Africa’s venture capital space rose by a quarter, to about $745 million, though the size of equity deals fell by a fifth.

Technology companies — mainly software and fintech providers — accounted for two-thirds of total investments. And the health sector, led by medical services providers, was the next best, making up a fifth of the total.

More than half of all deals went to companies in South Africa’s Western Cape province while Gauteng, the country’s industrial hub, received 27%. The year marked the “lowest exit activity on record,” the report said.

A chart showing venture capital investments in southern African startups by year.
Alexander Onukwue
