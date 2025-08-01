Events Email Briefings
Trump moves two nuclear submarines following ‘highly provocative’ Russia statements

Aug 1, 2025, 2:23pm EDT
Virginia-class fast attack submarine USS Minnesota (SSN-783) is seen off the coast of Western Australia.
Colin Murty/Pool via Reuters

US President Donald Trump ordered the positioning of two nuclear submarines “in the appropriate regions” Friday, in response to what he described as “highly provocative” and “inflammatory” statements from Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy chair of Russia’s security council.

Trump’s order was given a day after Medvedev warned in a Telegram post of Russia’s nuclear strike capabilities. Earlier in the week, the former Russian president said that new US sanctions on Russia would be considered a “step towards war.” In July, Trump accused Medvedev of “throwing around the ‘N word (Nuclear!).’”

Words are very important, and can often lead to unintended consequences,” Trump wrote in a social media post announcing Friday’s move. “I hope this will not be one of those instances.”

Brendan Ruberry
