Exclusive / Senate seeks a way out of confirmation purgatory

Eleanor Mueller
Eleanor Mueller
Congress Reporter, Semafor
Aug 1, 2025, 5:44am EDT
John Boozman
Annabelle Gordon/Reuters

Senators are preparing to stay in Washington through the weekend as Republicans hoping to speed confirmation of President Donald Trump’s nominees struggled to strike a deal with Democrats desperate to extract concessions.

“Something’s got to give,” Senate Majority Leader John Thune said.

The Agriculture Committee simultaneously faced a different nominee-related holding pattern: The White House has still not given members the go-ahead they need to reschedule a delayed vote on Trump’s pick to chair the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, a person familiar told Semafor Thursday.

But the White House has reiterated support for the CFTC pick amid reporting that cryptocurrency executives had lobbied against his confirmation.

Members are now prepping for a vote after August recess, one Republican senator told Semafor. Waiting “won’t make any difference, because there’s no time to move on the floor,” the lawmaker added.

Trump’s edict: “DO YOUR JOB” and stay in session.

